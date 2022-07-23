Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: sin 2θ
sin θ = ﹣2/3, θ lies in quadrant III.
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: sin 2θ
sin θ = ﹣2/3, θ lies in quadrant III.
Verify each identity. cos θ sec θ/cot θ= tan θ
Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. sin 2x + cos x = 0
Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. sin(60° - 45°)
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. cos 4x + cos 2x
Find all solutions of each equation. tan x = 1