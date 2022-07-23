Textbook Question
Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. sin 2x + cos x = 0
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Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. sin 2x + cos x = 0
Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. sin(60° - 45°)
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: tan 2θ
cot θ = 2, θ lies in quadrant III.
Find all solutions of each equation. tan x = 1
Use a sum or difference formula to find the exact value of each expression. cos(45° + 30°)