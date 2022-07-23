Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–46, use a half-angle formula to find the exact value of each expression. sin 105°
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In Exercises 39–46, use a half-angle formula to find the exact value of each expression. sin 105°
Exercises 39–52 involve trigonometric equations quadratic in form. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 4 cos² x - 1 = 0
In Exercises 43–44, express each product as a sum or difference. sin 7x cos 3x
Exercises 39–52 involve trigonometric equations quadratic in form. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 2 sin² x - sin x - 1 = 0
Exercises 39–52 involve trigonometric equations quadratic in form. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sec² x - 2 = 0
In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
a. sin(α + β)
sin α = 3/5, 0 < α < 𝝅/2, and sin β = 12/13, 𝝅/2 < β < 𝝅.