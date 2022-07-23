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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 3.RE.44
Chapter 3, Problem 3.RE.44

In Exercises 43–44, express each product as a sum or difference. sin 7x cos 3x

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Recall the product-to-sum identity for sine and cosine: \(\sin A \cos B = \frac{1}{2} [\sin(A + B) + \sin(A - B)]\).
Identify the angles in the problem: here, \(A = 7x\) and \(B = 3x\).
Substitute \(A\) and \(B\) into the identity: \(\sin 7x \cos 3x = \frac{1}{2} [\sin(7x + 3x) + \sin(7x - 3x)]\).
Simplify the expressions inside the sine functions: \(\sin(7x + 3x) = \sin 10x\) and \(\sin(7x - 3x) = \sin 4x\).
Write the final expression as a sum: \(\sin 7x \cos 3x = \frac{1}{2} (\sin 10x + \sin 4x)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Product-to-Sum Formulas

Product-to-sum formulas convert products of sine and cosine functions into sums or differences of trigonometric functions. For example, sin A cos B can be expressed as ½[sin(A + B) + sin(A - B)], simplifying integration or further manipulation.
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Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that hold true for all values in their domains. Understanding these identities, such as angle addition and subtraction formulas, is essential for transforming and simplifying expressions.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Angle Notation and Manipulation

Recognizing and manipulating angles in expressions like sin 7x and cos 3x requires understanding how to handle multiples of variables within trigonometric functions. This skill is crucial for correctly applying formulas and simplifying results.
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i & j Notation
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