Textbook Question
In Exercises 7–14, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:b. cos 2θ15sin θ = -------- , θ lies in quadrant II.17
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Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
Use substitution to determine whether the given x-value is a solution of the equation.
Each expression is the right side of the formula for cos (α - β) with particular values for α and β. Find the exact value of the expression.
In Exercises 7–14, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: c. tan 2θ 15 sin θ = -------- , θ lies in quadrant II. 17