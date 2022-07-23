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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 7b
Chapter 3, Problem 7b

Each expression is the right side of the formula for cos (α - β) with particular values for α and β. Write the expression as the cosine of an angle.
cos5π12cosπ12+sin5π12sinπ12\(\cos\) \(\frac{5\pi}{12}\) \(\cos\) \(\frac{\pi}{12}\) + \(\sin\) \(\frac{5\pi}{12}\) \(\sin\) \(\frac{\pi}{12}\)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given expression as matching the cosine difference formula: \(\cos(\alpha - \beta) = \cos \alpha \cos \beta + \sin \alpha \sin \beta\).
Compare the given expression \(\cos \frac{5\pi}{12} \cos \frac{\pi}{12} + \sin \frac{5\pi}{12} \sin \frac{\pi}{12}\) to the formula and recognize that \(\alpha = \frac{5\pi}{12}\) and \(\beta = \frac{\pi}{12}\).
Apply the formula by rewriting the expression as \(\cos \left( \frac{5\pi}{12} - \frac{\pi}{12} \right)\).
Simplify the angle inside the cosine function by subtracting the fractions: \(\frac{5\pi}{12} - \frac{\pi}{12} = \frac{4\pi}{12}\).
Reduce the fraction \(\frac{4\pi}{12}\) to its simplest form \(\frac{\pi}{3}\), so the expression becomes \(\cos \frac{\pi}{3}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cosine of a Difference Formula

The cosine of a difference of two angles, α and β, is given by cos(α - β) = cos α cos β + sin α sin β. This identity allows rewriting expressions involving products of sines and cosines as a single cosine function of the difference of angles.
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Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas

Angle Simplification and Substitution

To rewrite the given expression as a single cosine, identify α and β from the terms. This involves recognizing the angles in radians and substituting them into the formula, then simplifying the difference α - β to find the equivalent angle.
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Solve Trig Equations Using Identity Substitutions

Radian Measure and Angle Arithmetic

Understanding radian measure is essential for manipulating angles like 5π/12 and π/12. Adding or subtracting these fractions requires common denominators and simplification to find the exact angle represented by α - β.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians
Related Practice
Textbook Question
In Exercises 7–14, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:b. cos 2θ15sin θ = -------- , θ lies in quadrant II.17
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 7–14, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:a. sin 2θ15sin θ = -------- , θ lies in quadrant II.17
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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: sin2θ\(\sin\)2\(\theta\)

sinθ=1213,θ lies in quadrant II.\(\sin\) \(\theta\) = \(\frac{12}{13}\), \(\quad\) \(\theta\) \(\text{ lies in quadrant II.}\)

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Textbook Question

Use substitution to determine whether the given x-value is a solution of the equation.

tan2x=33,x=5π12\(\tan\) 2x = -\(\frac{\sqrt{3}\)}{3}, \(\quad\) x = \(\frac{5\pi}{12}\)

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Textbook Question

Each expression is the right side of the formula for cos (α - β) with particular values for α and β. Find the exact value of the expression.

cos5π12cosπ12+sin5π12sinπ12\(\cos\) \(\frac{5\pi}{12}\) \(\cos\) \(\frac{\pi}{12}\) + \(\sin\) \(\frac{5\pi}{12}\) \(\sin\) \(\frac{\pi}{12}\)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 7–14, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: c. tan 2θ 15 sin θ = -------- , θ lies in quadrant II. 17

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