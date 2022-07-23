In Exercises 7–14, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:b. cos 2θ15sin θ = -------- , θ lies in quadrant II.17
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Key Concepts
Trigonometric Identities
Quadrants and Angle Properties
Finding Exact Values of Trigonometric Functions
Use substitution to determine whether the given x-value is a solution of the equation.
Each expression is the right side of the formula for cos (α - β) with particular values for α and β. Write the expression as the cosine of an angle.
Each expression is the right side of the formula for cos (α - β) with particular values for α and β. Find the exact value of the expression.
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the first set of formulas presented in this section by working C1–C4 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 1–8, use the appropriate formula to express each product as a sum or difference.
In Exercises 7–14, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: c. tan 2θ 15 sin θ = -------- , θ lies in quadrant II. 17