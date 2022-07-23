Sine Function and Its Values

The sine function, denoted as sin(θ), represents the ratio of the length of the opposite side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle. In this problem, sin(θ) is given as 15/17, which indicates that for angle θ in quadrant II, the sine value is positive while the cosine value is negative. Understanding the sine function's behavior in different quadrants is crucial for solving trigonometric problems.