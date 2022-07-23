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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 7
Chapter 3, Problem 7

In Exercises 7–14, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:a. sin 2θ15sin θ = -------- , θ lies in quadrant II.17

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that \( \sin \theta = \frac{15}{17} \) and \( \theta \) is in Quadrant II, where sine is positive and cosine is negative.
Use the Pythagorean identity \( \sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1 \) to find \( \cos \theta \).
Substitute \( \sin \theta = \frac{15}{17} \) into the identity: \( \left(\frac{15}{17}\right)^2 + \cos^2 \theta = 1 \).
Solve for \( \cos^2 \theta \) and then find \( \cos \theta \). Remember, since \( \theta \) is in Quadrant II, \( \cos \theta \) will be negative.
Use the double angle formula for sine: \( \sin 2\theta = 2 \sin \theta \cos \theta \) to find \( \sin 2\theta \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sine Function and Its Values

The sine function, denoted as sin(θ), represents the ratio of the length of the opposite side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle. In this problem, sin(θ) is given as 15/17, which indicates that for angle θ in quadrant II, the sine value is positive while the cosine value is negative. Understanding the sine function's behavior in different quadrants is crucial for solving trigonometric problems.
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Double Angle Formula for Sine

The double angle formula for sine states that sin(2θ) = 2sin(θ)cos(θ). This formula allows us to find the sine of double an angle using the sine and cosine of the original angle. To apply this formula, we need to calculate cos(θ) using the Pythagorean identity, which relates sine and cosine values.
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Pythagorean Identity

The Pythagorean identity states that sin²(θ) + cos²(θ) = 1. This identity is essential for finding the cosine value when the sine value is known. In this case, since sin(θ) = 15/17, we can use this identity to calculate cos(θ) and subsequently find sin(2θ) using the double angle formula.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
In Exercises 7–14, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:b. cos 2θ15sin θ = -------- , θ lies in quadrant II.17
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–6, use the figures to find the exact value of each trigonometric function.

tan 2α
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Textbook Question

Use substitution to determine whether the given x-value is a solution of the equation.

tan2x=33,x=5π12\(\tan\) 2x = -\(\frac{\sqrt{3}\)}{3}, \(\quad\) x = \(\frac{5\pi}{12}\)

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Textbook Question

Each expression is the right side of the formula for cos (α - β) with particular values for α and β. Write the expression as the cosine of an angle.

cos5π12cosπ12+sin5π12sinπ12\(\cos\) \(\frac{5\pi}{12}\) \(\cos\) \(\frac{\pi}{12}\) + \(\sin\) \(\frac{5\pi}{12}\) \(\sin\) \(\frac{\pi}{12}\)

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Textbook Question

Each expression is the right side of the formula for cos (α - β) with particular values for α and β. Find the exact value of the expression.

cos5π12cosπ12+sin5π12sinπ12\(\cos\) \(\frac{5\pi}{12}\) \(\cos\) \(\frac{\pi}{12}\) + \(\sin\) \(\frac{5\pi}{12}\) \(\sin\) \(\frac{\pi}{12}\)

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Textbook Question

Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the first set of formulas presented in this section by working C1–C4 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 1–8, use the appropriate formula to express each product as a sum or difference.

cos3x2sinx2\(\cos\) \(\frac{3x}{2}\) \(\sin\) \(\frac{x}{2}\)

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