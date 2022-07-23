In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin² x - 2 cos x - 2 = 0
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Chapter 3, Problem 65
In Exercises 54–67, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 5 cos² x - 3 = 0
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Start with the given equation: \(5 \cos^{2} x - 3 = 0\).
Isolate the cosine squared term by adding 3 to both sides: \(5 \cos^{2} x = 3\).
Divide both sides by 5 to solve for \(\cos^{2} x\): \(\cos^{2} x = \frac{3}{5}\).
Take the square root of both sides to solve for \(\cos x\): \(\cos x = \pm \sqrt{\frac{3}{5}}\).
Find all values of \(x\) in the interval \([0, 2\pi)\) where \(\cos x = \sqrt{\frac{3}{5}}\) and where \(\cos x = -\sqrt{\frac{3}{5}}\), using the unit circle or inverse cosine function.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Solving Quadratic Trigonometric Equations
This involves treating trigonometric equations like algebraic quadratics by substituting expressions such as cos²x with a variable. After solving the quadratic equation, substitute back to find the trigonometric values and then solve for the angle x within the given interval.
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Unit Circle and Interval Restrictions
Understanding the unit circle helps identify all angle solutions for trigonometric equations within a specified interval, here [0, 2π). Since cosine values repeat every 2π, solutions must be found within one full rotation, considering both positive and negative cosine values.
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Exact Values and Approximate Solutions
Exact values refer to well-known trigonometric values expressed in terms of π or simple fractions, while approximate solutions use decimal values rounded to a specified precision. Knowing when and how to use each is essential for providing answers as required by the problem.
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Example 1
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In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions: c. tan (α + β), sin α = 5/6 , 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅 , and tan β = 3/7 , 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2 .
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions: b. sin (α + β), sin α = 5/6 , 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅 , and tan β = 3/7 , 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2 .
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