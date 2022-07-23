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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 97
Chapter 3, Problem 97

In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 2 cos 2x + 1 = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by rewriting the given equation: \(2 \cos 2x + 1 = 0\).
Isolate the cosine term by subtracting 1 from both sides and then dividing by 2: \(\cos 2x = -\frac{1}{2}\).
Recall that \(\cos \theta = -\frac{1}{2}\) at specific standard angles. Identify all angles \(\theta\) in the interval \([0, 2\pi)\) where this is true. Since the argument is \$2x$, set \(2x = \theta\).
Find the general solutions for \$2x\( based on the cosine values, remembering that cosine is negative in the second and third quadrants. Use the reference angle \(\frac{\pi}{3}\) to write the solutions for \)2x$.
Finally, solve for \(x\) by dividing all solutions for \$2x\( by 2, and ensure the solutions for \)x$ lie within the interval \([0, 2\pi)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Double-Angle Identity for Cosine

The double-angle identity expresses cos(2x) in terms of cos(x) or sin(x). It is commonly written as cos(2x) = 2cos²(x) - 1 or cos(2x) = 1 - 2sin²(x). This identity helps simplify or rewrite trigonometric equations involving cos(2x) to solve for x.
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Solving Trigonometric Equations

Solving trigonometric equations involves isolating the trigonometric function and finding all angle solutions within a given interval. This includes using inverse trigonometric functions and considering the periodicity of sine and cosine to find all valid solutions.
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Interval Restriction and Exact vs Approximate Solutions

When solving on a specific interval like [0, 2π), only solutions within that range are valid. Exact values use known special angles (e.g., π/3), while approximate solutions use decimal values rounded to a specified precision, such as four decimal places, to express answers when exact values are not straightforward.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 4 tan² x - 8 tan x + 3 = 0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. cos x - 5 = 3 cos x + 6

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). cos² x - cos x - 1 = 0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 7 sin² x - 1 = 0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. sin 2x + sin x = 0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 2 sin² x = 3 - sin x

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