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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 95
Chapter 3, Problem 95

In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 7 sin² x - 1 = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the equation to isolate the trigonometric function: start with the given equation \(7 \sin^{2} x - 1 = 0\) and add 1 to both sides to get \(7 \sin^{2} x = 1\).
Divide both sides by 7 to solve for \(\sin^{2} x\): \(\sin^{2} x = \frac{1}{7}\).
Take the square root of both sides to solve for \(\sin x\): \(\sin x = \pm \sqrt{\frac{1}{7}}\).
Use a calculator to find the principal values of \(x\) for \(\sin x = \sqrt{\frac{1}{7}}\) and \(\sin x = -\sqrt{\frac{1}{7}}\) within the interval \([0, 2\pi)\), remembering that sine is positive in the first and second quadrants and negative in the third and fourth quadrants.
List all solutions found from the calculator and express them as values of \(x\) in radians, rounded to four decimal places, ensuring all solutions lie within the interval \([0, 2\pi)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Trigonometric Equations

Solving trigonometric equations involves finding all angle values within a specified interval that satisfy the given equation. This often requires algebraic manipulation to isolate the trigonometric function and then using inverse functions or known values to find solutions.
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Using the Pythagorean Identity

The Pythagorean identity, sin²x + cos²x = 1, helps rewrite or simplify trigonometric expressions. In this problem, recognizing sin²x as (sin x)² allows for algebraic manipulation, such as treating sin²x as a variable squared, facilitating equation solving.
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Calculator Use and Radian Measure

Using a calculator to solve trigonometric equations requires setting it to radian mode when working on intervals like [0, 2π). Calculators help find inverse trigonometric values and approximate solutions to the desired decimal accuracy, here correct to four decimal places.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 4 tan² x - 8 tan x + 3 = 0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. cos x - 5 = 3 cos x + 6

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). cos² x - cos x - 1 = 0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. sin 2x + sin x = 0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 2 cos 2x + 1 = 0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). tan x = ﹣3

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