In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 4 tan² x - 8 tan x + 3 = 0
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Chapter 3, Problem 91
In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). cos² x - cos x - 1 = 0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the equation is a quadratic in terms of \( \cos x \). Let \( y = \cos x \), so the equation becomes \( y^2 - y - 1 = 0 \).
Use the quadratic formula to solve for \( y \): \( y = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a} \), where \( a = 1 \), \( b = -1 \), and \( c = -1 \).
Calculate the discriminant \( \Delta = b^2 - 4ac = (-1)^2 - 4(1)(-1) = 1 + 4 = 5 \), then find the two roots \( y_1 \) and \( y_2 \).
Since \( y = \cos x \), check which roots are within the valid range for cosine values, i.e., between -1 and 1. Discard any root outside this range.
For each valid root \( y \), solve \( \cos x = y \) on the interval \( [0, 2\pi) \) using the inverse cosine function and symmetry properties of cosine, then use a calculator to find the approximate values of \( x \) correct to four decimal places.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:3m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Equations
Trigonometric equations involve functions like sine, cosine, and tangent. Solving these equations means finding all angle values within a specified interval that satisfy the equation. Understanding how to manipulate and rearrange these equations is essential for isolating the trigonometric function.
Recommended video:
4:34
How to Solve Linear Trigonometric Equations
Quadratic Form in Trigonometry
Some trigonometric equations can be rewritten as quadratic equations by substituting a trigonometric function (e.g., cos x) with a variable. This allows the use of algebraic methods like factoring or the quadratic formula to find solutions for the trigonometric function before solving for the angle.
Recommended video:
6:36
Quadratic Formula
Using a Calculator and Interval Restrictions
After finding the trigonometric function values, a calculator is used to determine the corresponding angles, ensuring answers are accurate to four decimal places. Solutions must be restricted to the given interval [0, 2π), meaning only angles within one full rotation are considered.
Recommended video:
4:45
How to Use a Calculator for Trig Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question
457
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin x = 0.8246
458
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 7 sin² x - 1 = 0
497
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). cos x = ﹣ 2/5
446
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 2 cos 2x + 1 = 0
557
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). tan x = ﹣3
472
views