Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 108
Chapter 3, Problem 108

In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. tan x sec x = 2 tan x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given equation: \(\tan x \sec x = 2 \tan x\).
Bring all terms to one side to set the equation to zero: \(\tan x \sec x - 2 \tan x = 0\).
Factor out the common factor \(\tan x\): \(\tan x (\sec x - 2) = 0\).
Set each factor equal to zero and solve separately: 1) \(\tan x = 0\) 2) \(\sec x - 2 = 0\).
For \(\tan x = 0\), find all \(x\) in \([0, 2\pi)\) where tangent is zero. For \(\sec x - 2 = 0\), rewrite as \(\sec x = 2\), then use the identity \(\sec x = \frac{1}{\cos x}\) to find \(\cos x = \frac{1}{2}\) and solve for \(x\) in \([0, 2\pi)\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that hold true for all values within their domains. In this problem, recognizing identities like sec x = 1/cos x and the relationship between tan x and sin x/cos x helps simplify and solve the equation efficiently.
Recommended video:
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Solving Trigonometric Equations

Solving trigonometric equations involves isolating the trigonometric function and finding all solutions within a given interval. This often requires factoring, using identities, and considering the domain restrictions to find exact or approximate values of x.
Recommended video:
4:34
How to Solve Linear Trigonometric Equations

Interval and Solution Restrictions

When solving trigonometric equations on a specific interval like [0, 2π), it is essential to find all solutions within that range. Additionally, one must consider where functions are undefined (e.g., sec x undefined when cos x = 0) to exclude invalid solutions.
Recommended video:
4:34
How to Solve Linear Trigonometric Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 7 cos x = 4 - 2 sin² x

436
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. cos x - 5 = 3 cos x + 6

487
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 3 tan² x - tan x - 2 = 0

540
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. sin 2x + sin x = 0

560
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 2 sin² x = 3 - sin x

519
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 5 cot² x - 15 = 0

449
views