Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 109
Chapter 3, Problem 109

In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 5 cot² x - 15 = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given equation: \(5 \cot^{2} x - 15 = 0\).
Isolate the \(\cot^{2} x\) term by adding 15 to both sides and then dividing by 5: \(\cot^{2} x = \frac{15}{5}\).
Simplify the right side to get \(\cot^{2} x = 3\).
Take the square root of both sides to solve for \(\cot x\): \(\cot x = \pm \sqrt{3}\).
Recall that \(\cot x = \frac{\cos x}{\sin x}\), and use this to find the values of \(x\) in the interval \([0, 2\pi)\) where \(\cot x = \sqrt{3}\) and \(\cot x = -\sqrt{3}\). Consider the unit circle and the signs of sine and cosine in each quadrant to determine the exact or approximate solutions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
8m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Equations

Trigonometric equations involve functions like sine, cosine, and cotangent. Solving these equations means finding all angle values within a given interval that satisfy the equation. Understanding how to manipulate and isolate trigonometric functions is essential for finding exact or approximate solutions.
Recommended video:
4:34
How to Solve Linear Trigonometric Equations

Cotangent Function and Its Properties

The cotangent function, cot(x), is the reciprocal of the tangent function, defined as cot(x) = cos(x)/sin(x). It is periodic with period π and undefined where sin(x) = 0. Recognizing its behavior and domain restrictions helps in solving equations involving cot²(x).
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Cotangent Graph

Solving Quadratic Equations in Trigonometric Form

Equations like 5 cot² x - 15 = 0 can be treated as quadratic in cot(x). By isolating cot² x and taking square roots, you find possible values for cot x. Then, using inverse trigonometric functions and considering the interval, you determine all valid solutions.
Recommended video:
6:24
Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 7 cos x = 4 - 2 sin² x

436
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. cos x - 5 = 3 cos x + 6

487
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 3 tan² x - tan x - 2 = 0

540
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 2 sin² x = 3 - sin x

519
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. tan x sec x = 2 tan x

536
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 121–126, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 10 cos² x + 3 sin x - 9 = 0

529
views