In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 3 tan² x - tan x - 2 = 0
In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 7 cos x = 4 - 2 sin² x
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Key Concepts
Trigonometric Identities
Solving Trigonometric Equations
Interval and Exact vs Approximate Solutions
In Exercises 121–126, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 3 cos² x - sin x = cos² x
In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 2 sin² x = 3 - sin x
In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. tan x sec x = 2 tan x
In Exercises 121–126, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 10 cos² x + 3 sin x - 9 = 0
In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 5 cot² x - 15 = 0