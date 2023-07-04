Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the first set of formulas presented in this section by working C1–C4 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 1–8, use the appropriate formula to express each product as a sum or difference.
3x x
cos -------- sin -------
2 2
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master How to evaluate the difference of two angles for cosine function with a bite sized video explanation from Brian McLogan