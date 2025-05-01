Problem 13
Find all solutions of each equation. tan x = 1
Problem 15
Find all solutions of each equation. cos x = ﹣1/2
Problem 17
Find all solutions of each equation. tan x = 0
Problem 19
Find all solutions of each equation. 2 cos x + √ 3 = 0
Problem 21
Find all solutions of each equation. 4 sin θ﹣1 = 2 sin θ
Problem 23
Find all solutions of each equation. 3 sin θ + 5 = ﹣2 sin θ
Problem 25
Exercises 25–38 involve equations with multiple angles. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin 2x = √3 / 2
Problem 27
Exercises 25–38 involve equations with multiple angles. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). cos 4x = ﹣√3 / 2
Problem 65
In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin² x - 2 cos x - 2 = 0
Problem 67
In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 4 cos² x = 5 - 4 sin x
Problem 69
In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin 2x = cos x
Problem 71
In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). cos 2x = cos x
Problem 73
In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). cos 2x + 5 cos x + 3 = 0
Problem 75
In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin x cos x = √ 2 / 4
Problem 77
In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin x + cos x = 1
Problem 79
In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin ( x + 𝝅/4) + sin ( x - 𝝅/4 ) = 1
Problem 81
In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin 2x cos x + cos 2x sin x = √ 2/2
Problem 83
In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). tan x + sec x = 1
Problem 85
In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin x = 0.8246
Problem 87
In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). cos x = ﹣ 2/5
Problem 89
In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). tan x = ﹣3
Problem 91
In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). cos² x - cos x - 1 = 0
Problem 93
In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 4 tan² x - 8 tan x + 3 = 0
Problem 95
In Exercises 85–96, use a calculator to solve each equation, correct to four decimal places, on the interval [0, 2𝝅). 7 sin² x - 1 = 0
Problem 97
In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 2 cos 2x + 1 = 0
Problem 99
In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. sin 2x + sin x = 0
Problem 102
In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. cos x - 5 = 3 cos x + 6
Problem 105
In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 2 sin² x = 3 - sin x
Problem 108
In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. tan x sec x = 2 tan x
Problem 109
In Exercises 97–116, use the most appropriate method to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 5 cot² x - 15 = 0
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
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