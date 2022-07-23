Textbook Question
Find the magnitude ||v||, to the nearest hundredth, and the direction angle θ, to the nearest tenth of a degree, for each given vector v.
v = 2i - 8j
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Find the magnitude ||v||, to the nearest hundredth, and the direction angle θ, to the nearest tenth of a degree, for each given vector v.
v = 2i - 8j
In Exercises 61–64, find the magnitude ||v||, to the nearest hundredth, and the direction angle θ, to the nearest tenth of a degree, for each given vector v. v = -10i + 15j
In Exercises 61–64, find the magnitude ||v||, to the nearest hundredth, and the direction angle θ, to the nearest tenth of a degree, for each given vector v. v = (4i - 2j) - (4i - 8j)