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Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 3a
Chapter 4, Problem 3a

In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Find ||u||.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that vectors \( \mathbf{u} \) and \( \mathbf{v} \) have the same direction means \( \mathbf{u} = k \mathbf{v} \) for some scalar \( k > 0 \).
Recall that the magnitude (or norm) of a vector \( \mathbf{u} = (u_1, u_2, \ldots, u_n) \) is given by the formula: \[ \\|\mathbf{u}\\| = \sqrt{u_1^2 + u_2^2 + \cdots + u_n^2} \]
Since \( \mathbf{u} \) and \( \mathbf{v} \) have the same direction, express \( \mathbf{u} \) as \( \mathbf{u} = k \mathbf{v} \), where \( k = \frac{\\|\mathbf{u}\\|}{\\|\mathbf{v}\\|} \).
Use the given information or values of \( \mathbf{v} \) and the scalar \( k \) (if provided) to find \( \\|\mathbf{u}\\| = |k| \times \\|\mathbf{v}\\| \).
Calculate the magnitude of \( \mathbf{v} \) using the formula in step 2, then multiply by \( |k| \) to find \( \\|\mathbf{u}\\| \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Magnitude (Norm)

The magnitude or norm of a vector u, denoted ||u||, represents its length in space. It is calculated using the square root of the sum of the squares of its components. Understanding how to find ||u|| is essential for quantifying the size of a vector regardless of its direction.
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Direction of Vectors

Two vectors having the same direction means they are scalar multiples of each other, pointing along the same line. This concept helps simplify problems by relating one vector's magnitude to another's when their directions align.
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Scalar Multiplication of Vectors

Scalar multiplication involves multiplying a vector by a real number, changing its magnitude but not its direction. Recognizing this operation is key when vectors share direction, as one vector can be expressed as a scalar multiple of the other, aiding in finding magnitudes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = 5i - 4j, w = -2i - j

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In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Is u = v? Explain.

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In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.

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