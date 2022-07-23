Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = 5i - 4j, w = -2i - j
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In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = 5i - 4j, w = -2i - j
In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
Let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.
P₁ = (2, -5), P₂ = (-6, 6)
In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Is u = v? Explain.
In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.