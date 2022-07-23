Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = 5i - 4j, w = -2i - j
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In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = 5i - 4j, w = -2i - j
In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Find ||u||.
In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Is u = v? Explain.
In Exercises 1–12, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree. If no triangle exists, state 'no triangle.' If two triangles exist, solve each triangle. B = 66°, a = 17, c = 12
In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Find ||v||.