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Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 3
Chapter 4, Problem 3

In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of triangle problem you are dealing with: whether you have two sides and an included angle (SAS), two angles and a side (AAS or ASA), or three sides (SSS). This will determine which trigonometric laws or formulas to use.
If you have two sides and the included angle (SAS), use the Law of Cosines to find the third side: \[ c^2 = a^2 + b^2 - 2ab \cos(C) \] where \(a\) and \(b\) are known sides and \(C\) is the included angle.
Once you have all three sides, or if you start with two angles and a side (AAS or ASA), use the Law of Sines to find unknown angles or sides: \[ \frac{a}{\sin(A)} = \frac{b}{\sin(B)} = \frac{c}{\sin(C)} \] where \(a\), \(b\), \(c\) are sides opposite angles \(A\), \(B\), \(C\) respectively.
If you have all three sides (SSS), use the Law of Cosines to find one angle first, then use the Law of Sines or Law of Cosines again to find the remaining angles.
After finding all sides and angles, round the side lengths to the nearest tenth and the angle measures to the nearest degree as required.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Triangles and Their Properties

Understanding whether a triangle is right, acute, or obtuse is essential because it determines which trigonometric rules apply. Recognizing side lengths and angle measures helps in selecting appropriate methods for solving the triangle.
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Review of Triangles

Law of Sines and Law of Cosines

These laws are fundamental for solving triangles when not all sides and angles are known. The Law of Sines relates ratios of sides to the sines of opposite angles, while the Law of Cosines generalizes the Pythagorean theorem for any triangle.
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Intro to Law of Cosines

Rounding and Measurement Accuracy

Rounding side lengths to the nearest tenth and angles to the nearest degree ensures answers are practical and consistent. Understanding how to round correctly prevents errors and maintains the precision required in trigonometric solutions.
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Example 1
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–12, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree. If no triangle exists, state 'no triangle.' If two triangles exist, solve each triangle. B = 66°, a = 17, c = 12

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In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Find ||v||.

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