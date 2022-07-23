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Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 27
Chapter 4, Problem 27

In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
5v

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Identify the given vector \( \mathbf{v} = -3\mathbf{i} + 7\mathbf{j} \).
Understand that multiplying a vector by a scalar means multiplying each component of the vector by that scalar.
Multiply the scalar 5 by the \( \mathbf{i} \)-component of \( \mathbf{v} \): \( 5 \times (-3) = -15 \).
Multiply the scalar 5 by the \( \mathbf{j} \)-component of \( \mathbf{v} \): \( 5 \times 7 = 35 \).
Write the resulting vector as \( 5\mathbf{v} = -15\mathbf{i} + 35\mathbf{j} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Representation in Component Form

Vectors in two dimensions can be expressed as a combination of unit vectors i and j, representing the x and y components respectively. For example, u = 2i - 5j means the vector has an x-component of 2 and a y-component of -5. Understanding this form allows for straightforward vector operations like addition, subtraction, and scalar multiplication.
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Scalar Multiplication of Vectors

Scalar multiplication involves multiplying each component of a vector by a scalar (a real number). This operation changes the magnitude of the vector without altering its direction if the scalar is positive, or reverses the direction if the scalar is negative. For instance, 5v means multiplying both components of vector v by 5.
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Vector Notation and Operations

Vectors are often denoted using unit vectors i and j to simplify calculations. Operations like addition, subtraction, and scalar multiplication are performed component-wise. Recognizing how to manipulate vectors in this notation is essential for solving problems involving vector quantities in physics and mathematics.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–30, use Heron's formula to find the area of each triangle. Round to the nearest square unit.

a = 14 meters, b = 12 meters, c = 4 meters

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 27–30, let v = i - 5j and w = -2i + 7j. Find each specified vector or scalar.

w - v

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal. v = 2i - 2j, w = -i + j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 17–32, two sides and an angle (SSA) of a triangle are given. Determine whether the given measurements produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle at all. Solve each triangle that results. Round to the nearest tenth and the nearest degree for sides and angles, respectively.

a = 7, b = 28, A = 12°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 17–32, two sides and an angle (SSA) of a triangle are given. Determine whether the given measurements produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle at all. Solve each triangle that results. Round to the nearest tenth and the nearest degree for sides and angles, respectively.

a = 30, b = 40, A = 20°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–29, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [4(cos 50° + i sin 50°)]³

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