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Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 26
Chapter 4, Problem 26

In Exercises 17–32, two sides and an angle (SSA) of a triangle are given. Determine whether the given measurements produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle at all. Solve each triangle that results. Round to the nearest tenth and the nearest degree for sides and angles, respectively.
a = 30, b = 40, A = 20°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given elements: side \(a = 30\), side \(b = 40\), and angle \(A = 20^\circ\). Since we have two sides and a non-included angle (SSA), this is the ambiguous case in triangle solving.
Use the Law of Sines to find the possible value(s) of angle \(B\). The Law of Sines states: \(\frac{a}{\sin A} = \frac{b}{\sin B}\). Rearranged to find \(\sin B\), we get \(\sin B = \frac{b \sin A}{a}\).
Calculate \(\sin B\) using the values given: \(\sin B = \frac{40 \times \sin 20^\circ}{30}\). Then determine if \(\sin B\) is less than, equal to, or greater than 1 to decide the number of possible triangles:
- If \(\sin B > 1\), no triangle exists.
- If \(\sin B = 1\), exactly one right triangle exists.
- If \(\sin B < 1\), there may be one or two triangles depending on the angle values.
If \(\sin B < 1\), find angle \(B\) by taking \(B = \sin^{-1}(\sin B)\). Then find the second possible angle \(B' = 180^\circ - B\) to check if a second triangle is possible (since sine is positive in both the first and second quadrants).
For each valid triangle, find the third angle \(C\) using the angle sum property: \(C = 180^\circ - A - B\) (or \(C = 180^\circ - A - B'\) for the second triangle). Then use the Law of Sines again to find side \(c\): \(c = \frac{a \sin C}{\sin A}\). Round all sides to the nearest tenth and angles to the nearest degree.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Law of Sines

The Law of Sines relates the ratios of the lengths of sides of a triangle to the sines of their opposite angles. It is essential for solving triangles when two sides and a non-included angle (SSA) are given, allowing calculation of unknown angles or sides.
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Intro to Law of Sines

Ambiguous Case of SSA Triangles

The SSA configuration can produce zero, one, or two possible triangles depending on the given measurements. This ambiguity arises because the given angle and side may correspond to different triangle configurations, requiring careful analysis to determine the number of solutions.
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Solving SSA Triangles ("Ambiguous" Case)

Triangle Solution and Rounding

After determining the number of triangles, solving involves finding all missing sides and angles using trigonometric laws. Final answers should be rounded appropriately—sides to the nearest tenth and angles to the nearest degree—to provide clear, practical results.
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30-60-90 Triangles
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