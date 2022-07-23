In Exercises 25–26, let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.
P₁ = (-3, 0), P₂ = (-2, -2)
In Exercises 25–26, let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.
P₁ = (-3, 0), P₂ = (-2, -2)
In Exercises 25–30, use Heron's formula to find the area of each triangle. Round to the nearest square unit.
a = 14 meters, b = 12 meters, c = 4 meters
In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
v - u
In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
5v
In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = 2i + 8j, w = 4i - j
In Exercises 25–29, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [4(cos 50° + i sin 50°)]³