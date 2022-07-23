For each valid triangle, find the third angle \(C\) using the angle sum property: \(C = 180^\circ - A - B\) (or \(C = 180^\circ - A - B'\) for the second triangle). Then use the Law of Sines again to find side \(c\): \(c = \frac{a \sin C}{\sin A}\). Round all sides to the nearest tenth and angles to the nearest degree.