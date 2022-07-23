In Exercises 35–36, the three given points are the vertices of a triangle. Solve each triangle, rounding lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
A(0, 0), B(-3, 4), C(3, -1)
In Exercises 35–36, the three given points are the vertices of a triangle. Solve each triangle, rounding lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
A(0, 0), B(-3, 4), C(3, -1)
In Exercises 33–38, find the area of the triangle having the given measurements. Round to the nearest square unit.
B = 125°, a = 8 yards, c = 5 yards
In Exercises 33–38, find the area of the triangle having the given measurements. Round to the nearest square unit.
A = 22°, b = 20 feet, c = 50 feet
In Exercises 33–38, find projᵥᵥ v. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂, where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w. v = 3i - 2j, w = i - j
If u = 5i + 2j, v = i - j, and w = 3i - 7j, find u ⋅ (v + w).
In Exercises 33–38, find projᵥᵥ v. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂, where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w.
v = i + 3j, w = -2i + 5j