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Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 34
Chapter 4, Problem 34

In Exercises 33–38, find the area of the triangle having the given measurements. Round to the nearest square unit.
A = 22°, b = 20 feet, c = 50 feet

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1
Identify the given elements of the triangle: angle \(A = 22^\circ\), side \(b = 20\) feet, and side \(c = 50\) feet. We need to find the area of the triangle.
Recall the formula for the area of a triangle when two sides and the included angle are known: \(\text{Area} = \frac{1}{2}bc \sin A\).
Substitute the known values into the formula: \(\text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} \times 20 \times 50 \times \sin 22^\circ\).
Calculate \(\sin 22^\circ\) using a calculator or trigonometric table to find the sine of the angle.
Multiply the values together to find the area, then round the result to the nearest whole number as requested.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Law of Cosines

The Law of Cosines relates the lengths of sides of a triangle to the cosine of one of its angles. It is useful for finding unknown sides or angles in any triangle, especially when two sides and the included angle are known. The formula is c² = a² + b² - 2ab cos(C).
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Intro to Law of Cosines

Area of a Triangle Using Two Sides and Included Angle

The area of a triangle can be calculated using two sides and the included angle with the formula: Area = 1/2 * b * c * sin(A). This method is efficient when two sides and the angle between them are given, avoiding the need to find the third side.
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Calculating Area of SAS Triangles

Trigonometric Functions and Angle Measurement

Understanding sine and cosine functions and how to apply them to angles measured in degrees is essential. These functions relate angles to ratios of sides in right triangles and are fundamental in solving oblique triangles and calculating areas.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.

3v - 4w

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–36, the three given points are the vertices of a triangle. Solve each triangle, rounding lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.

A(0, 0), B(-3, 4), C(3, -1)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 33–38, find projᵥᵥ v. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂, where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w. v = 3i - 2j, w = i - j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.

||2u||

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 31–32, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.

v = -i + 2j

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In Exercises 33–38, find projᵥᵥ v. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂, where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w.

v = i + 3j, w = -2i + 5j

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