Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
3v - 4w
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In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
3v - 4w
In Exercises 33–38, find the area of the triangle having the given measurements. Round to the nearest square unit.
A = 22°, b = 20 feet, c = 50 feet
In Exercises 33–38, find projᵥᵥ v. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂, where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w. v = 3i - 2j, w = i - j
In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
||2u||
If u = 5i + 2j, v = i - j, and w = 3i - 7j, find u ⋅ (v + w).
In Exercises 33–38, find projᵥᵥ v. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂, where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w.
v = i + 3j, w = -2i + 5j