Textbook Question
In Exercises 40–41, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = 12i - 8j, w = 2i + 3j
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In Exercises 40–41, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = 12i - 8j, w = 2i + 3j
In Exercises 33–38, find the area of the triangle having the given measurements. Round to the nearest square unit. C = 102°, a = 16 meters, b = 20 meters
In Exercises 39–40, find h to the nearest tenth.
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In Exercises 33–38, find projᵥᵥ v. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂, where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w.
v = i + 2j, w = 3i + 6j
In Exercises 37–39, find the dot product v ⋅ w. Then find the angle between v and w to the nearest tenth of a degree.
v = 2i + 4j, w = 6i - 11j
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 6i