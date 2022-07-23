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Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 48
Chapter 4, Problem 48

Write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given.
||v|| = 8, θ = 45°

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Recall that a vector \( \mathbf{v} \) in two dimensions can be expressed in terms of the unit vectors \( \mathbf{i} \) and \( \mathbf{j} \) as \( \mathbf{v} = v_x \mathbf{i} + v_y \mathbf{j} \), where \( v_x \) and \( v_y \) are the components of the vector along the x-axis and y-axis respectively.
Use the magnitude \( ||\mathbf{v}|| = 8 \) and the direction angle \( \theta = 45^\circ \) to find the components. The components can be found using the formulas: \( v_x = ||\mathbf{v}|| \cos(\theta) \) and \( v_y = ||\mathbf{v}|| \sin(\theta) \).
Substitute the given values into the component formulas: \( v_x = 8 \cos(45^\circ) \) and \( v_y = 8 \sin(45^\circ) \).
Calculate the cosine and sine of \( 45^\circ \) (you can use the exact values or a calculator), then multiply by 8 to find the components \( v_x \) and \( v_y \).
Write the vector \( \mathbf{v} \) in terms of \( \mathbf{i} \) and \( \mathbf{j} \) as \( \mathbf{v} = v_x \mathbf{i} + v_y \mathbf{j} \) using the components found in the previous step.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Representation in the Plane

A vector in two dimensions can be expressed as a combination of unit vectors i and j along the x and y axes, respectively. Writing a vector in terms of i and j involves finding its horizontal and vertical components, which correspond to the vector's projections on these axes.
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Introduction to Vectors

Magnitude and Direction of a Vector

The magnitude of a vector represents its length, while the direction angle θ indicates the angle it makes with the positive x-axis. These two parameters uniquely define the vector's position in the plane and are essential for converting between polar and rectangular forms.
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Finding Components from Direction and Magnitude

Using Trigonometric Functions to Find Components

The horizontal (x) and vertical (y) components of a vector can be found using cosine and sine of the direction angle θ, respectively. Specifically, x = ||v|| cos θ and y = ||v|| sin θ, which allows expressing the vector as v = x i + y j.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 47–52, write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given. ||v|| = 12, θ = 225°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 45–50, determine whether v and w are parallel, orthogonal, or neither. v = 3i - 5j, w = 6i + 18 j 5

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Textbook Question

Write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given.


||v|| = 10, θ = 330°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.


v = i - j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 47–52, write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given. ||v|| = 6, θ = 30°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 45–50, determine whether v and w are parallel, orthogonal, or neither. v = 3i - 5j, w = 6i + 10j

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