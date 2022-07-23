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Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 49
Chapter 4, Problem 49

In Exercises 47–52, write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given. ||v|| = 12, θ = 225°

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Recall that a vector \( \mathbf{v} \) in the plane can be expressed in terms of the unit vectors \( \mathbf{i} \) and \( \mathbf{j} \) as \( \mathbf{v} = v_x \mathbf{i} + v_y \mathbf{j} \), where \( v_x \) and \( v_y \) are the components of the vector along the x-axis and y-axis respectively.
Use the magnitude \( ||\mathbf{v}|| = 12 \) and the direction angle \( \theta = 225^\circ \) to find the components. The formulas for the components are: \[ v_x = ||\mathbf{v}|| \cos(\theta) \] \[ v_y = ||\mathbf{v}|| \sin(\theta) \]
Substitute the given values into the component formulas: \[ v_x = 12 \cos(225^\circ) \] \[ v_y = 12 \sin(225^\circ) \]
Evaluate the cosine and sine of \( 225^\circ \). Remember that \( 225^\circ \) is in the third quadrant where both sine and cosine are negative. Use the reference angle \( 225^\circ - 180^\circ = 45^\circ \) to find the exact values.
Write the vector \( \mathbf{v} \) in terms of \( \mathbf{i} \) and \( \mathbf{j} \) using the components found: \[ \mathbf{v} = v_x \mathbf{i} + v_y \mathbf{j} \]

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Representation in the Plane

A vector in two dimensions can be expressed as a combination of unit vectors i and j along the x- and y-axes, respectively. Writing a vector in terms of i and j involves finding its components, which represent its horizontal and vertical displacements.
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Introduction to Vectors

Magnitude and Direction Angle of a Vector

The magnitude of a vector is its length, denoted ||v||, and the direction angle θ is the angle it makes with the positive x-axis, measured counterclockwise. These two parameters uniquely define the vector's position in the plane.
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Finding Components from Direction and Magnitude

Converting Polar Form to Cartesian Components

To express a vector given by magnitude and direction angle in terms of i and j, use trigonometric functions: the x-component is ||v|| cos θ and the y-component is ||v|| sin θ. This conversion translates polar coordinates into Cartesian vector components.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 45–50, determine whether v and w are parallel, orthogonal, or neither. v = 3i - 5j, w = 6i + 18 j 5

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Textbook Question

Write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given.

||v|| = 8, θ = 45°

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Textbook Question

Write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given.


||v|| = 10, θ = 330°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 47–52, write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given. ||v|| = 1/2, θ = 113°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 45–50, determine whether v and w are parallel, orthogonal, or neither. v = 3i - 5j, w = 6i + 10j

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Textbook Question
In Exercises 53–56, letu = -2i + 3j, v = 6i - j, w = -3i.Find each specified vector or scalar.4u - (2v - w)
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