Textbook Question
In Exercises 45–50, determine whether v and w are parallel, orthogonal, or neither. v = 3i - 5j, w = 6i + 18 j 5
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In Exercises 45–50, determine whether v and w are parallel, orthogonal, or neither. v = 3i - 5j, w = 6i + 18 j 5
Write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given.
||v|| = 8, θ = 45°
Write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given.
||v|| = 10, θ = 330°
In Exercises 47–52, write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given. ||v|| = 1/2, θ = 113°
In Exercises 45–50, determine whether v and w are parallel, orthogonal, or neither. v = 3i - 5j, w = 6i + 10j