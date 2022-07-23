Textbook Question
In Exercises 47–52, write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given. ||v|| = 12, θ = 225°
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In Exercises 47–52, write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given. ||v|| = 12, θ = 225°
In Exercises 45–46, find the area of the triangle with the given vertices. Round to the nearest square unit. (-2, -3), (-2, 2), (2, 1)
In Exercises 45–50, determine whether v and w are parallel, orthogonal, or neither. v = 3i - 5j, w = 6i + 18 j 5
Write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given.
||v|| = 8, θ = 45°
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = i - j
In Exercises 47–52, write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given. ||v|| = 6, θ = 30°