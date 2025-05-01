Problem 3
In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = 5i - 4j, w = -2i - j
Problem 5
In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = -6i - 5j, w = -10i - 8j
Problem 7
In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = 5i, w = j
Problem 23
In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = i + j, w = i - j
Problem 25
In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = 2i + 8j, w = 4i - j
Problem 27
In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal. v = 2i - 2j, w = -i + j
Problem 29
In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = 3i, w = -4i
Problem 31
In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = 3i, w = -4j
Problem 33
In Exercises 33–38, find projᵥᵥ v. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂, where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w. v = 3i - 2j, w = i - j
Problem 35
In Exercises 33–38, find projᵥᵥ v. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂, where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w.
v = i + 3j, w = -2i + 5j
Problem 37
In Exercises 33–38, find projᵥᵥ v. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂, where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w.
v = i + 2j, w = 3i + 6j
Problem 39
In Exercises 39–42, let u = -i + j, v = 3i - 2j, and w = -5j. Find each specified scalar or vector.
5u ⋅ (3v - 4w)
Problem 41
In Exercises 39–42, let u = -i + j, v = 3i - 2j, and w = -5j. Find each specified scalar or vector.
projᵤ (v + w)
Problem 43
In Exercises 43–44, find the angle, in degrees, between v and w.
v = 2 cos(4π/3) i + 2 sin(4π/3) j, w = 3 cos(3π/2) i + 3 sin(3π/2) j
Problem 45
In Exercises 45–50, determine whether v and w are parallel, orthogonal, or neither. v = 3i - 5j, w = 6i - 10j
Problem 47
In Exercises 45–50, determine whether v and w are parallel, orthogonal, or neither. v = 3i - 5j, w = 6i + 10j
Problem 49
In Exercises 45–50, determine whether v and w are parallel, orthogonal, or neither. v = 3i - 5j, w = 6i + 18 j 5
Problem 2
In Exercises 1–12, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree. If no triangle exists, state 'no triangle.' If two triangles exist, solve each triangle. B = 107°, C = 30°, c = 126
Problem 3
In Exercises 1–12, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree. If no triangle exists, state 'no triangle.' If two triangles exist, solve each triangle. B = 66°, a = 17, c = 12
Problem 4.33
The magnitude and direction angle of v are ||v|| = 12 and θ = 60°. Express v in terms of i and j.
Problem 7
In Exercises 1–12, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree. If no triangle exists, state 'no triangle.' If two triangles exist, solve each triangle. C = 50°, a = 3, c = 1
Problem 24
In Exercises 22–24, sketch each vector as a position vector and find its magnitude.
v = -3j
Problem 26
In Exercises 25–26, let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.
P₁ = (-3, 0), P₂ = (-2, -2)
Problem 26
In Exercises 25–29, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [4(cos 50° + i sin 50°)]³
Problem 28
In Exercises 27–30, let v = i - 5j and w = -2i + 7j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
w - v
Problem 30
In Exercises 27–30, let v = i - 5j and w = -2i + 7j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
||-2v||
Problem 36
If u = 5i + 2j, v = i - j, and w = 3i - 7j, find u ⋅ (v + w).
Problem 38
In Exercises 37–39, find the dot product v ⋅ w. Then find the angle between v and w to the nearest tenth of a degree.
v = 2i + 4j, w = 6i - 11j
Problem 40
In Exercises 40–41, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = 12i - 8j, w = 2i + 3j
Problem 42
In Exercises 42–43, find projᵥᵥv. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂ where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w.
v = -2i + 5j, w = 5i + 4j
Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
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