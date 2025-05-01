Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
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Problem 1
In oblique triangle ABC, A = 34°, B = 68°, and a = 4.8. Find b to the nearest tenth.
Problem 2
In oblique triangle ABC, C = 68°, a = 5, and b = 6. Find c to the nearest tenth.
Problem 4a
If P₁ = (-2, 3), P₂ = (-1, 5), and v is the vector from P₁ to P₂, Write v in terms of i and j.
Problem 5
In Exercises 5–8, let v = -5i + 2j and w = 2i - 4j Find the specified vector, scalar, or angle. 3v - 4w
Problem 6
In Exercises 5–8, let v = -5i + 2j and w = 2i - 4j Find the specified vector, scalar, or angle. v ⋅ w
Problem 8
In Exercises 5–8, let v = -5i + 2j and w = 2i - 4j Find the specified vector, scalar, or angle. projᵥᵥv