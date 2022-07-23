Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–82, find the rectangular coordinates of each pair of points. Then find the distance, in simplified radical form, between the points. (2, 2π/3) and (4, π/6)
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In Exercises 81–82, find the rectangular coordinates of each pair of points. Then find the distance, in simplified radical form, between the points. (2, 2π/3) and (4, π/6)
In Exercises 81–86, solve each equation in the complex number system. Express solutions in polar and rectangular form.
x³ − (1 + i√3) = 0
In calculus, it can be shown that e^(iθ) = cos θ + i sin θ. In Exercises 87–90, use this result to plot each complex number. -e^-πi
In Exercises 81–86, solve each equation in the complex number system. Express solutions in polar and rectangular form.
x⁴ + 16i = 0