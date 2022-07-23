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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 87
Chapter 5, Problem 87

In calculus, it can be shown that e^(iθ) = cos θ + i sin θ. In Exercises 87–90, use this result to plot each complex number. e^(πi/4)

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Recognize that the expression \(e^{\frac{\pi i}{4}}\) can be rewritten using Euler's formula: \(e^{i\theta} = \cos \theta + i \sin \theta\). Here, \(\theta = \frac{\pi}{4}\).
Substitute \(\theta = \frac{\pi}{4}\) into Euler's formula to express the complex number as \(\cos \left( \frac{\pi}{4} \right) + i \sin \left( \frac{\pi}{4} \right)\).
Calculate the values of \(\cos \left( \frac{\pi}{4} \right)\) and \(\sin \left( \frac{\pi}{4} \right)\), which are both \(\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\), to find the rectangular form of the complex number.
Interpret the complex number \(\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} + i \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\) as a point in the complex plane with coordinates \((\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}, \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2})\).
Plot this point on the complex plane, where the x-axis represents the real part and the y-axis represents the imaginary part, to visualize \(e^{\frac{\pi i}{4}}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Euler's Formula

Euler's formula states that for any real number θ, e^(iθ) = cos θ + i sin θ. This fundamental relationship connects complex exponentials with trigonometric functions, allowing complex numbers to be represented in polar form.
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Complex Numbers in Polar Form

A complex number can be expressed as r(cos θ + i sin θ), where r is the magnitude and θ is the argument (angle). Using Euler's formula, this is written as re^(iθ), which simplifies plotting and multiplication of complex numbers.
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Plotting Complex Numbers on the Complex Plane

Complex numbers are plotted on a plane with the real part on the x-axis and the imaginary part on the y-axis. The angle θ from the positive real axis and the magnitude r determine the point's position, making polar form useful for visualization.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 81–82, find the rectangular coordinates of each pair of points. Then find the distance, in simplified radical form, between the points. (2, 2π/3) and (4, π/6)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 81–86, solve each equation in the complex number system. Express solutions in polar and rectangular form.

x³ − (1 + i√3) = 0

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Textbook Question

In calculus, it can be shown that e^(iθ) = cos θ + i sin θ. In Exercises 87–90, use this result to plot each complex number. -e^-πi

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 81–86, solve each equation in the complex number system. Express solutions in polar and rectangular form.

x⁴ + 16i = 0

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