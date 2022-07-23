In Exercises 81–86, solve each equation in the complex number system. Express solutions in polar and rectangular form. x⁶ − 1 = 0
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 83
Chapter 5, Problem 83
In Exercises 81–86, solve each equation in the complex number system. Express solutions in polar and rectangular form.
x⁴ + 16i = 0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the equation as \(x^4 = -16i\) to isolate the term with the variable.
Express the complex number \(-16i\) in polar form. Recall that any complex number \(z = a + bi\) can be written as \(r(\cos \theta + i \sin \theta)\), where \(r = \sqrt{a^2 + b^2}\) and \(\theta = \arctan(\frac{b}{a})\).
Calculate the magnitude \(r\) of \(-16i\) and find its argument \(\theta\). Note that \(-16i\) lies on the negative imaginary axis, so determine the correct angle accordingly.
Use De Moivre's Theorem to find the fourth roots of \(-16i\). The formula for the \(n\)th roots of a complex number in polar form \(r(\cos \theta + i \sin \theta)\) is given by: \(x_k = r^{1/n} \left( \cos \left( \frac{\theta + 2\pi k}{n} \right) + i \sin \left( \frac{\theta + 2\pi k}{n} \right) \right)\), where \(k = 0, 1, 2, ..., n-1\).
Calculate each root \(x_k\) for \(k = 0, 1, 2, 3\) in polar form, then convert each root to rectangular form using \(x = r \cos \theta\) and \(y = r \sin \theta\) to express the solutions as \(x + yi\).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:9m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Complex Numbers in Rectangular and Polar Form
Complex numbers can be expressed in rectangular form as a + bi, where a and b are real numbers, and in polar form as r(cos θ + i sin θ) or re^{iθ}, where r is the magnitude and θ is the argument. Converting between these forms is essential for solving equations involving complex numbers.
Recommended video:
03:58
Converting Complex Numbers from Polar to Rectangular Form
De Moivre's Theorem
De Moivre's theorem states that for a complex number in polar form, (r(cos θ + i sin θ))^n = r^n (cos nθ + i sin nθ). This theorem is crucial for finding roots and powers of complex numbers, allowing the equation x⁴ + 16i = 0 to be solved by expressing terms in polar form and applying the theorem.
Recommended video:
03:41
Powers Of Complex Numbers In Polar Form (DeMoivre's Theorem)
Solving Polynomial Equations in the Complex Plane
Solving polynomial equations like x⁴ + 16i = 0 involves finding all complex roots, which may be multiple and evenly spaced in the complex plane. Using polar form and De Moivre's theorem helps identify these roots by equating magnitudes and arguments, then converting solutions back to rectangular form.
Recommended video:
7:48
Solving Linear Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question
754
views
Textbook Question
In calculus, it can be shown that e^(iθ) = cos θ + i sin θ. In Exercises 87–90, use this result to plot each complex number. e^(πi/4)
749
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–82, find the rectangular coordinates of each pair of points. Then find the distance, in simplified radical form, between the points. (2, 2π/3) and (4, π/6)
817
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–86, solve each equation in the complex number system. Express solutions in polar and rectangular form.
x³ − (1 + i√3) = 0
838
views
Textbook Question
In calculus, it can be shown that e^(iθ) = cos θ + i sin θ. In Exercises 87–90, use this result to plot each complex number. -e^-πi
694
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 79–80, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then determine the graph's slope and y-intercept.
r sin (θ − π/4) = 2
788
views