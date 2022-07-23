In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞. x = 2ᵗ, y = 2⁻ᵗ; t ≥ 0
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 41
Chapter 5, Problem 41
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. __ (−2 + √−4)²
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Recognize that the expression involves a complex number: \(-2 + \sqrt{-4}\). Since \(\sqrt{-4} = 2i\), rewrite the expression as \((-2 + 2i)^2\).
Recall the formula for squaring a binomial: \((a + b)^2 = a^2 + 2ab + b^2\). Here, \(a = -2\) and \(b = 2i\).
Calculate each term separately: \(a^2 = (-2)^2\), \(2ab = 2 \times (-2) \times 2i\), and \(b^2 = (2i)^2\).
Simplify each term: \((-2)^2 = 4\), \(2 \times (-2) \times 2i = -8i\), and \((2i)^2 = 4i^2\). Remember that \(i^2 = -1\), so \(4i^2 = 4 \times (-1) = -4\).
Combine all terms: \(4 - 8i - 4\). Then, simplify the real parts \(4 - 4\) and write the expression in standard form \(a + bi\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Complex Numbers and Imaginary Unit
Complex numbers consist of a real part and an imaginary part, expressed as a + bi, where i is the imaginary unit with the property i² = -1. Understanding how to interpret and manipulate expressions involving √-4 requires recognizing that √-4 = 2i.
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Operations with Complex Numbers
Performing operations like addition, multiplication, and exponentiation on complex numbers follows algebraic rules, treating i as a variable but applying i² = -1 to simplify. Squaring a complex number involves expanding the binomial and simplifying using these rules.
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Standard Form of a Complex Number
The standard form of a complex number is a + bi, where a and b are real numbers. After performing operations, the result should be simplified and expressed clearly in this form, separating the real and imaginary parts.
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