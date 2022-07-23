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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 43
Chapter 5, Problem 43

In Exercises 41–48, the rectangular coordinates of a point are given. Find polar coordinates of each point. Express θ in radians. _ (2,−2√3)

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1
Recall that to convert rectangular coordinates \((x, y)\) to polar coordinates \((r, \theta)\), we use the formulas: \(r = \sqrt{x^2 + y^2}\) and \(\theta = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{y}{x}\right)\).
Calculate the radius \(r\) by substituting \(x = 2\) and \(y = -2\sqrt{3}\) into the formula: \(r = \sqrt{(2)^2 + (-2\sqrt{3})^2}\).
Simplify the expression under the square root to find the exact value of \(r\).
Find the angle \(\theta\) by calculating \(\theta = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{-2\sqrt{3}}{2}\right)\), which simplifies to \(\tan^{-1}(-\sqrt{3})\).
Determine the correct quadrant for \(\theta\) based on the signs of \(x\) and \(y\) (here, \(x > 0\) and \(y < 0\)), and adjust \(\theta\) accordingly to express it in radians.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rectangular and Polar Coordinate Systems

Rectangular coordinates (x, y) represent a point's position using horizontal and vertical distances from the origin. Polar coordinates (r, θ) describe the same point by its distance r from the origin and the angle θ formed with the positive x-axis, measured in radians.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Conversion Formulas Between Coordinates

To convert from rectangular to polar coordinates, use r = √(x² + y²) to find the radius and θ = arctan(y/x) to find the angle. Adjust θ based on the quadrant of the point to ensure the angle correctly represents the point's direction.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Angle Measurement in Radians and Quadrant Considerations

Angles in polar coordinates are measured in radians, where 2π radians equal 360°. Since arctan(y/x) returns values between -π/2 and π/2, you must consider the signs of x and y to determine the correct quadrant and adjust θ accordingly for an accurate angle.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–48, the rectangular coordinates of a point are given. Find polar coordinates of each point. Express θ in radians. (−2, 2)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ −8 + √−32 / 24

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. __ (−2 + √−4)²

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–44, find the product of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form. z₁ = cos π/4 + i sin π/4 z₂ = cos π/3 + i sin π/3

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–44, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 2 + 3 sin 2θ

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. __ (−3 − √−7)²

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