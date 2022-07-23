Write the quotient in polar form using the results from steps 3 and 4: \(\frac{z_1}{z_2} = r \left( \cos \theta + i \sin \theta \right)\), where \(r\) and \(\theta\) are the values found above. Make sure the argument \(\theta\) is expressed between \(0^\circ\) and \(360^\circ\) if necessary.