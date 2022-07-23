In Exercises 45–52, find the quotient z₁/z₂ of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form. In Exercises 49–50, express the argument as an angle between 0° and 360°.
z₁ = 20(cos 75° + i sin 75°)
z₂ = 4(cos 25° + i sin 25°)
In Exercises 45–52, find the quotient z₁/z₂ of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form. In Exercises 49–50, express the argument as an angle between 0° and 360°.
z₁ = 20(cos 75° + i sin 75°)
z₂ = 4(cos 25° + i sin 25°)
In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [4(cos 15° + i sin 15°)]³
In Exercises 53–58, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 − 3i)(1 − i) − (3 − i)(3 + i)
In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. (√2 − i)⁴
In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [√2 (cos (5π/6) + i sin (5π/6))]⁴
In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. (1 − i)⁵