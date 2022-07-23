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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 5.3.51
Chapter 5, Problem 5.3.51

In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. x = 7

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Recall the relationship between rectangular coordinates \((x, y)\) and polar coordinates \((r, \theta)\): \(x = r \cos{\theta}\) and \(y = r \sin{\theta}\).
Given the rectangular equation \(x = 7\), substitute \(x\) with \(r \cos{\theta}\) to get \(r \cos{\theta} = 7\).
To express \(r\) in terms of \(\theta\), isolate \(r\) by dividing both sides of the equation by \(\cos{\theta}\), resulting in \(r = \frac{7}{\cos{\theta}}\).
Recognize that \(\frac{1}{\cos{\theta}}\) is the secant function, so the polar equation can also be written as \(r = 7 \sec{\theta}\).
This polar equation expresses \(r\) explicitly in terms of \(\theta\), completing the conversion from rectangular to polar form.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rectangular and Polar Coordinate Systems

Rectangular coordinates represent points using (x, y) values on a Cartesian plane, while polar coordinates use (r, θ), where r is the distance from the origin and θ is the angle from the positive x-axis. Understanding the relationship between these systems is essential for converting equations.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Conversion Formulas Between Coordinates

The key formulas for conversion are x = r cos(θ) and y = r sin(θ). To convert from rectangular to polar, express x and y in terms of r and θ, then manipulate the equation to isolate r as a function of θ.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Expressing r in Terms of θ

After substituting x = r cos(θ) into the given equation, solve for r to express it explicitly as a function of θ. This step is crucial to rewrite the rectangular equation in polar form, enabling analysis or graphing in polar coordinates.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 45–52, find the quotient z₁/z₂ of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form. In Exercises 49–50, express the argument as an angle between 0° and 360°.

z₁ = 20(cos 75° + i sin 75°)

z₂ = 4(cos 25° + i sin 25°)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [4(cos 15° + i sin 15°)]³

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 53–58, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 − 3i)(1 − i) − (3 − i)(3 + i)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. (√2 − i)⁴

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [√2 (cos (5π/6) + i sin (5π/6))]⁴

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. (1 − i)⁵

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