In Exercises 69–76, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. The complex fourth roots of 81 (cos 4π/3 + i sin 4π/3)
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 68
Chapter 5, Problem 68
In Exercises 65–68, find all the complex roots. Write roots in polar form with θ in degrees. The complex cube roots of 27(cos 306° + i sin 306°)
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Identify the given complex number in polar form: \(27(\cos 306^\circ + i \sin 306^\circ)\), where the modulus is \(r = 27\) and the argument is \(\theta = 306^\circ\).
Recall that to find the complex cube roots of a complex number in polar form \(r(\cos \theta + i \sin \theta)\), we use De Moivre's Theorem for roots: the \(n\)th roots are given by \(\sqrt[n]{r} \left( \cos \frac{\theta + 360^\circ k}{n} + i \sin \frac{\theta + 360^\circ k}{n} \right)\), where \(k = 0, 1, ..., n-1\).
Calculate the cube root of the modulus: \(\sqrt[3]{27} = 3\).
Find the three arguments for the cube roots by substituting \(n=3\) and \(k=0,1,2\) into the formula for the argument: \(\frac{306^\circ + 360^\circ k}{3}\).
Write each root in polar form as \(3 \left( \cos \alpha_k + i \sin \alpha_k \right)\), where \(\alpha_k\) are the three arguments found in the previous step.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Complex Numbers in Polar Form
Complex numbers can be expressed in polar form as r(cos θ + i sin θ), where r is the magnitude and θ is the argument (angle). This form simplifies multiplication, division, and finding roots by working with magnitudes and angles separately.
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De Moivre's Theorem
De Moivre's theorem states that for a complex number in polar form, raising it to the power n results in r^n (cos nθ + i sin nθ). Conversely, the nth roots can be found by taking the nth root of the magnitude and dividing the angle by n, adding multiples of 360°/n for all roots.
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Finding Complex Roots
To find the nth roots of a complex number, calculate the nth root of the magnitude and determine the arguments by dividing the original angle by n and adding k(360°/n) for k = 0, 1, ..., n-1. This yields all distinct roots evenly spaced around the circle.
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