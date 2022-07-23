Textbook Question
In Exercises 65–68, find all the complex roots. Write roots in polar form with θ in degrees. The complex cube roots of 27(cos 306° + i sin 306°)
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In Exercises 65–68, find all the complex roots. Write roots in polar form with θ in degrees. The complex cube roots of 27(cos 306° + i sin 306°)
In Exercises 69–76, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. The complex fourth roots of 81 (cos 4π/3 + i sin 4π/3)
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ −8 + √−32 / 24
In Exercises 35–44, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 2 + 3 sin 2θ
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. __ (−3 − √−7)²