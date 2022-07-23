Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 67
Chapter 5, Problem 67

In Exercises 65–68, find all the complex roots. Write roots in polar form with θ in degrees. The complex cube roots of 8(cos 210° + i sin 210°)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given complex number in polar form: \(8(\cos 210^\circ + i \sin 210^\circ)\), where the modulus \(r = 8\) and the argument \(\theta = 210^\circ\).
Recall that the cube roots of a complex number \(r(\cos \theta + i \sin \theta)\) are given by the formula: \(\sqrt[3]{r} \left( \cos \frac{\theta + 360^\circ k}{3} + i \sin \frac{\theta + 360^\circ k}{3} \right)\), where \(k = 0, 1, 2\).
Calculate the cube root of the modulus: \(\sqrt[3]{8} = 2\).
For each value of \(k = 0, 1, 2\), compute the argument of each root using \(\frac{210^\circ + 360^\circ k}{3}\).
Write each root in polar form as \(2 \left( \cos \theta_k + i \sin \theta_k \right)\), where \(\theta_k\) are the arguments found in the previous step.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers in Polar Form

Complex numbers can be expressed in polar form as r(cos θ + i sin θ), where r is the magnitude and θ is the argument (angle). This form simplifies multiplication, division, and finding roots by working with magnitudes and angles separately.
Recommended video:
04:47
Complex Numbers In Polar Form

De Moivre's Theorem

De Moivre's theorem states that for a complex number in polar form, raising it to the nth power corresponds to raising the magnitude to the nth power and multiplying the angle by n. Conversely, finding nth roots involves taking the nth root of the magnitude and dividing the angle by n, adding multiples of 360°/n.
Recommended video:
03:41
Powers Of Complex Numbers In Polar Form (DeMoivre's Theorem)

Finding nth Roots of Complex Numbers

To find all nth roots of a complex number, calculate the nth root of the magnitude and find n distinct angles by dividing the original angle by n and adding multiples of 360°/n. This yields n equally spaced roots on the complex plane in polar form.
Recommended video:
07:37
Complex Roots
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 65–68, find all the complex roots. Write roots in polar form with θ in degrees. The complex cube roots of 27(cos 306° + i sin 306°)

512
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 69–76, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. The complex fourth roots of 81 (cos 4π/3 + i sin 4π/3)

530
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ −8 + √−32 / 24

731
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 64–70, graph each polar equation. Be sure to test for symmetry.r = 2 + cos θ
774
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–44, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 2 + 3 sin 2θ

925
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. __ (−3 − √−7)²

698
views