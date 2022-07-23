In Exercises 65–68, find all the complex roots. Write roots in polar form with θ in degrees. The complex cube roots of 27(cos 306° + i sin 306°)
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 67
Chapter 5, Problem 67
In Exercises 64–70, graph each polar equation. Be sure to test for symmetry.r = 2 + cos θ
Verified step by step guidance
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Identify the type of polar equation: The given equation \( r = 2 + \cos \theta \) is a limaçon, which is a type of polar curve.
Test for symmetry: Check for symmetry with respect to the polar axis (x-axis), the line \( \theta = \frac{\pi}{2} \) (y-axis), and the pole (origin). For this equation, substitute \( \theta \) with \( -\theta \) to test for x-axis symmetry, and substitute \( r \) with \(-r\) to test for origin symmetry.
Determine key points: Calculate \( r \) for key angles such as \( \theta = 0, \frac{\pi}{2}, \pi, \frac{3\pi}{2} \) to find specific points on the graph.
Plot the points: Use the calculated points to plot the graph on polar coordinates. Remember that the graph will be symmetric based on the tests conducted earlier.
Sketch the curve: Connect the plotted points smoothly to form the limaçon shape, ensuring to reflect any symmetries identified in the earlier steps.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polar Coordinates
Polar coordinates represent points in a plane using a distance from a reference point (the pole) and an angle from a reference direction. In the equation r = 2 + cos θ, 'r' denotes the radius or distance from the origin, while 'θ' is the angle measured from the positive x-axis. Understanding how to convert between polar and Cartesian coordinates is essential for graphing polar equations.
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Symmetry in Polar Graphs
Symmetry in polar graphs can be determined by analyzing the equation with respect to specific angles. A polar graph is symmetric about the polar axis if replacing θ with -θ yields the same equation, and it is symmetric about the line θ = π/2 if replacing θ with π - θ does so. Testing for symmetry helps in sketching the graph accurately and understanding its properties.
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Graphing Polar Equations
Graphing polar equations involves plotting points based on the values of 'r' for various angles 'θ'. The equation r = 2 + cos θ describes a limaçon shape, which can exhibit different characteristics based on the coefficients involved. To graph it effectively, one must calculate 'r' for key angles (like 0, π/2, π, and 3π/2) and then plot these points in the polar coordinate system.
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