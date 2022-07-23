In Exercises 69–76, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. The complex sixth roots of 64
In Exercises 69–76, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. The complex sixth roots of 1 + i
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Key Concepts
Complex Numbers in Rectangular and Polar Form
De Moivre's Theorem
Finding nth Roots of Complex Numbers
In Exercises 59–74, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use a rectangular coordinate system to graph the rectangular equation.
r = 6 cos θ + 4 sin θ
Find two different sets of parametric equations for y = x² + 6.
In Exercises 69–76, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. The complex sixth roots of 1
In Exercises 77–80, convert to polar form and then perform the indicated operations. Express answers in polar and rectangular form.
(1 + i√3)(1 − i)) / 2√3 − 2i
In Exercises 71–76, eliminate the parameter and graph the plane curve represented by the parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of each plane curve. x = 3 + 2 cos t, y = 1+2 sin t; 0 ≤ t < 2π