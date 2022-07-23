Verify that both sets satisfy the original equation by eliminating the parameter t. For the first set, since \(x = t\), substituting back gives \(y = x^2 + 6\). For the second set, since \(x = 2t\), then \(t = \frac{x}{2}\), and substituting into y gives \(y = 4\left(\frac{x}{2}\right)^2 + 6 = x^2 + 6\).