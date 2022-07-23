In Exercises 81–86, solve each equation in the complex number system. Express solutions in polar and rectangular form. x⁶ − 1 = 0
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 79
Chapter 5, Problem 79
In Exercises 77–80, convert to polar form and then perform the indicated operations. Express answers in polar and rectangular form.
(1 + i√3)(1 − i)) / 2√3 − 2i
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the complex numbers involved in the expression: \( (1 + i\sqrt{3}) \), \( (1 - i) \), and the denominator \( 2\sqrt{3} - 2i \).
Convert each complex number to polar form by finding their magnitudes and arguments. For a complex number \( z = a + bi \), magnitude is \( r = \sqrt{a^2 + b^2} \) and argument is \( \theta = \tan^{-1}(b/a) \).
Express each complex number in polar form as \( r(\cos \theta + i \sin \theta) \) or equivalently \( r e^{i\theta} \).
Perform the multiplication and division in polar form by multiplying/dividing the magnitudes and adding/subtracting the arguments: \( r_1 e^{i\theta_1} \times r_2 e^{i\theta_2} = (r_1 r_2) e^{i(\theta_1 + \theta_2)} \) and \( \frac{r_1 e^{i\theta_1}}{r_2 e^{i\theta_2}} = \frac{r_1}{r_2} e^{i(\theta_1 - \theta_2)} \).
Convert the resulting polar form back to rectangular form using \( a = r \cos \theta \) and \( b = r \sin \theta \) to express the final answer in both polar and rectangular forms.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:16m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Complex Numbers in Rectangular and Polar Form
Complex numbers can be expressed in rectangular form as a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part. In polar form, they are represented as r(cos θ + i sin θ) or r∠θ, where r is the magnitude and θ is the argument (angle). Converting between these forms is essential for simplifying multiplication and division.
Recommended video:
03:58
Converting Complex Numbers from Polar to Rectangular Form
Conversion Between Rectangular and Polar Coordinates
To convert from rectangular to polar form, calculate the magnitude r = √(a² + b²) and the argument θ = arctan(b/a). Conversely, to convert from polar to rectangular form, use a = r cos θ and b = r sin θ. Accurate conversion is crucial for performing operations and expressing final answers in both forms.
Recommended video:
06:17
Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular
Operations on Complex Numbers in Polar Form
Multiplication and division of complex numbers are simpler in polar form: multiply/divide their magnitudes and add/subtract their angles. For example, (r₁∠θ₁)(r₂∠θ₂) = (r₁r₂)∠(θ₁ + θ₂). This property streamlines calculations compared to rectangular form, especially for products and quotients.
Recommended video:
04:47
Complex Numbers In Polar Form
Related Practice
Textbook Question
754
views
Textbook Question
Find two different sets of parametric equations for y = x² + 6.
728
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 69–76, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. The complex sixth roots of 1 + i
510
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–82, find the rectangular coordinates of each pair of points. Then find the distance, in simplified radical form, between the points. (2, 2π/3) and (4, π/6)
817
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 79–80, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then determine the graph's slope and y-intercept.
r sin (θ − π/4) = 2
788
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 71–76, eliminate the parameter and graph the plane curve represented by the parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of each plane curve. x = 3 + 2 cos t, y = 1+2 sin t; 0 ≤ t < 2π
770
views