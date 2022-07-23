Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–14, plot each complex number. Then write the complex number in polar form. You may express the argument in degrees or radians. 1 − i
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In Exercises 11–14, plot each complex number. Then write the complex number in polar form. You may express the argument in degrees or radians. 1 − i
Plot each complex number and find its absolute value. z = −3 + 4i
Use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. (2, 45°)
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (4 + √−8 )/ 2
Plot each complex number. Then write the complex number in polar form. You may express the argument in degrees or radians. 2 + 2i
Find each product and write the result in standard form. (−5 + 4i)(3 + i)