Textbook Question
Convert x² + (y + 8)² = 64 to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
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Convert x² + (y + 8)² = 64 to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
In Exercises 11–14, plot each complex number. Then write the complex number in polar form. You may express the argument in degrees or radians. 1 − i
Use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. (2, 45°)
Use point plotting to graph the plane curve described by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. x = t − 2, y = 2t + 1; −2 ≤ t ≤ 3
Graph each polar equation. r = 1 + sin θ
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (7 − 5i)(−2 − 3i)