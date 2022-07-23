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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 11
Chapter 5, Problem 11

Use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. (2, 45°)

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Understand that the polar coordinates are given in the form \((r, \theta)\), where \(r\) is the distance from the origin and \(\theta\) is the angle measured from the positive x-axis (polar axis) in degrees.
Identify the given coordinates: \(r = 2\) and \(\theta = 45^\circ\).
Locate the angle \(45^\circ\) on the polar coordinate system. This angle is measured counterclockwise from the positive x-axis.
From the origin, move along the line that makes a \(45^\circ\) angle with the positive x-axis.
Mark the point at a distance of 2 units from the origin along this line. This is the point with polar coordinates \((2, 45^\circ)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinate System

The polar coordinate system represents points in a plane using a distance and an angle from a fixed origin. Each point is defined by (r, θ), where r is the radius or distance from the origin, and θ is the angle measured in degrees or radians from the positive x-axis.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Plotting Points Using Polar Coordinates

To plot a point given in polar coordinates (r, θ), start at the origin, measure the angle θ counterclockwise from the positive x-axis, then move outward along that direction by the distance r. This locates the point accurately on the plane.
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Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular

Angle Measurement in Degrees

Angles in polar coordinates are often given in degrees, measured counterclockwise from the positive x-axis. Understanding how to interpret and measure these angles is essential for correctly positioning points in the polar plane.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Convert x² + (y + 8)² = 64 to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.

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In Exercises 11–14, plot each complex number. Then write the complex number in polar form. You may express the argument in degrees or radians. 1 − i

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Plot each complex number. Then write the complex number in polar form. You may express the argument in degrees or radians. 2 + 2i

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Find each product and write the result in standard form. (−5 + 4i)(3 + i)

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Use point plotting to graph the plane curve described by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. x = t − 2, y = 2t + 1; −2 ≤ t ≤ 3

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In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (7 − 5i)(−2 − 3i)

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