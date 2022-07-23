Textbook Question
Convert x² + (y + 8)² = 64 to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
760
views
Convert x² + (y + 8)² = 64 to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
In Exercises 11–14, plot each complex number. Then write the complex number in polar form. You may express the argument in degrees or radians. 1 − i
Plot each complex number. Then write the complex number in polar form. You may express the argument in degrees or radians. 2 + 2i
Find each product and write the result in standard form. (−5 + 4i)(3 + i)
Use point plotting to graph the plane curve described by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. x = t − 2, y = 2t + 1; −2 ≤ t ≤ 3
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (7 − 5i)(−2 − 3i)