In Exercises 11–14, plot each complex number. Then write the complex number in polar form. You may express the argument in degrees or radians. 1 − i
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 11
Chapter 5, Problem 11
Find each product and write the result in standard form. (−5 + 4i)(3 + i)
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Recall that to multiply two complex numbers in the form \((a + bi)(c + di)\), you use the distributive property (FOIL method): multiply each term in the first complex number by each term in the second complex number.
Apply the distributive property: \((−5 + 4i)(3 + i) = (−5)(3) + (−5)(i) + (4i)(3) + (4i)(i)\).
Calculate each product separately: \((−5)(3) = −15\), \((−5)(i) = −5i\), \((4i)(3) = 12i\), and \((4i)(i) = 4i^2\).
Remember that \(i^2 = -1\), so replace \$4i^2$ with \(4(-1) = -4\).
Combine the real parts and the imaginary parts: real parts are \(-15\) and \(-4\), imaginary parts are \(-5i\) and \$12i\(. Write the final expression in the form \)a + bi$.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Complex Number Multiplication
Multiplying complex numbers involves using the distributive property (FOIL method) to expand the product of two binomials. Each term is multiplied, remembering that i² = -1, which simplifies the expression into a standard form a + bi.
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Standard Form of a Complex Number
The standard form of a complex number is expressed as a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary coefficient. After multiplication, the result should be simplified and rearranged to clearly separate real and imaginary parts.
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Imaginary Unit Properties
The imaginary unit i is defined such that i² = -1. This property is essential when simplifying products involving i, as it converts powers of i into real numbers, allowing the expression to be written in standard form.
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