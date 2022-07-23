Find the measure of the smaller angle formed by the hands of a clock at the following times. 3:15
Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles, or scalene. See the discussion following Example 2.
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Key Concepts
Classification of Triangles by Angles
Classification of Triangles by Sides
Using Angle Measures and Side Lengths to Classify Triangles
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) IV , x/y
An equation of the terminal side of an angle θ in standard position is given with a restriction on x. Sketch the least positive such angle θ , and find the values of the six trigonometric functions of θ . 12x + 5y = 0 , x ≥ 0 .
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) IV , x/r
Determine the signs of the trigonometric functions of an angle in standard position with the given measure. See Example 2.
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Find the measure of the smaller angle formed by the hands of a clock at the following times. 8:20