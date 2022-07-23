Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles, or scalene. See the discussion following Example 2.
Find the measure of the smaller angle formed by the hands of a clock at the following times. 3:15
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Key Concepts
Angle Measurement of Clock Hands
Calculating the Angle Between Two Lines
Time to Angle Conversion for the Hour Hand
Determine the signs of the trigonometric functions of an angle in standard position with the given measure. See Example 2.
―15°
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) IV , x/y
Find the measure of the smaller angle formed by the hands of a clock at the following times.
An equation of the terminal side of an angle θ in standard position is given with a restriction on x. Sketch the least positive such angle θ , and find the values of the six trigonometric functions of θ . 12x + 5y = 0 , x ≥ 0 .
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) IV , x/r