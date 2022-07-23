Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles, or scalene. See the discussion following Example 2.
Find the measure of the smaller angle formed by the hands of a clock at the following times. 8:20
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Angle Calculation of Clock Hands
Converting Time to Angles
Determining the Smaller Angle
Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.
cos θ = ―5/8 , and θ is in quadrant III
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) IV , x/r
Determine the signs of the trigonometric functions of an angle in standard position with the given measure. See Example 2.
―345°
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) II , y/x
Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles, or scalene. See the discussion following Example 2.