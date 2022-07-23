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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 8
Chapter 2, Problem 8

CONCEPT PREVIEW Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. cos θ = 1.5

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Recall the range of the cosine function: for any angle \( \theta \), \( \cos \theta \) must satisfy \( -1 \leq \cos \theta \leq 1 \).
Analyze the given value \( \cos \theta = 1.5 \) and compare it to the allowed range of cosine values.
Since \( 1.5 \) is greater than the maximum possible value of 1 for cosine, conclude that this value is outside the range of the cosine function.
Therefore, it is impossible for \( \cos \theta \) to equal 1.5 for any real angle \( \theta \).
This means the statement \( \cos \theta = 1.5 \) is impossible.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Range of the Cosine Function

The cosine function outputs values only within the range of -1 to 1 for all real angles θ. Any value outside this interval, such as 1.5, is not possible for cos θ, indicating no real angle satisfies the equation.
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Definition of Cosine in the Unit Circle

Cosine of an angle θ corresponds to the x-coordinate of the point on the unit circle at that angle. Since the unit circle has radius 1, the x-coordinate cannot exceed 1 or be less than -1, reinforcing the range limitation.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent on the Unit Circle

Implications of Impossible Trigonometric Values

When a trigonometric equation yields a value outside the function's range, it means no real solution exists. This helps in quickly determining the feasibility of equations like cos θ = 1.5 without further calculations.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
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